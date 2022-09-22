State Fair Beefing Up Security This Year

HomeLocalState Fair Beefing Up Security This Year

If you’re planning to attend the State Fair in Jackson this year, expect to see some new security precautions.   Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says they’re “pulling out all the stops” to make the fair “the safest place in Mississippi.”  A new policy being implemented this year requires anyone under 18 entering the fairgrounds after 9 pm to be accompanied by an adult.  And the midway will have seven entry points with metal detectors and bag checks.   The heightened security is in response to a shooting that left one person dead and several injured during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the fairgrounds in April.

