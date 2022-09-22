State Fair Beefing Up Security This Year

If you’re planning to attend the State Fair in Jackson this year, expect to see some new security precautions. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says they’re “pulling out all the stops” to make the fair “the safest place in Mississippi.” A new policy being implemented this year requires anyone under 18 entering the fairgrounds after 9 pm to be accompanied by an adult. And the midway will have seven entry points with metal detectors and bag checks. The heightened security is in response to a shooting that left one person dead and several injured during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the fairgrounds in April.
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoFri, Sep 23 at 5:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Yockanookany River Fest in McCoolSat, Oct 1 at 9:00am
Town of McCool
Greenlee PTO Fall CarnivalSat, Oct 8 at 4:00pm
Ethel Fall FestivalSat, Oct 15 at 8:00am
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail