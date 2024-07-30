Big Deals!
State Fair to Run Through Columbus Day This Year

An extra day to enjoy the State Fair this year.  Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson announcing that the fair in Jackson will run from Thursday, October 3rd through Columbus Day, Monday, October 14th.   It’s aimed at giving students who don’t have to go to school and parents who have the holiday off a final chance to visit the fair.

