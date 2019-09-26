State FFA officer visits Attala students

Mississippi Future Farmers of America Vice President James Carpenter recently visited prospective FFA students at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech to host a leadership workshop.

His workshop included leadership styles, team building activities, self-awareness inventories, and obstacle courses to motivate students to harness their leadership abilities.

Carpenter demonstrated professionalism, punctuality, organization, time management, networking, and premier public speaking.

As a member of the Leake Central Chapter and a state officer team, part of Mr. Carpenter’s responsibilities included traveling throughout our state stressing the significance of FFA to Agricultural Education and sharing the wealth of opportunities available to students who choose to join.

Pictured from left to right are: Mr. Kenneth Georgia, Makaila Brock, Sam Wyeth, John Wyatt, Devin Granger, Vylishia Boatman, Me’Kyle Riley, Jailynn Riley, Tyler Campbell, Alyssa Newsome, Shawnessey Martin, Aniyah Redmond, Antonio Wilson, Ma’Keria Griffin, Moleyia Harmon, Hayden Culpepper, Daisha Estes, Marcus Ball, Jakobe Herron, Kendrisha Meredith, Parris Hannah, CinKyra Mosely, Tayler Stewart, and James Carpenter.