State Gas Prices Continue To Set Records

The average price for gas in Mississippi jumped another nickel Saturday breaking the all-time record for the third day in a row. It rose to just over $4.37 which AAA says is actually one of the lowest average prices in the country. Only Arkansas and Georgia have cheaper gas. In the local area, Attala County is almost two cents below the state average at around $4.35. Leake County’s average price is $4.42 and in Neshoba County, it’s about $4.38.
