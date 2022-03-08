State Health Officer To Resign

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs– who’s been the public face of Mississippi’s battle against COVID-19– announced Tuesday that he plans to step down later this year.

Here’s his statement:

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”

Dobbs said he also would like to step back into the academic world. He has held numerous faculty positions at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and he would love to teach and train healthcare professionals about public health and infectious disease. Dobbs began his career at MSDH in 2008. His resignation is effective at the end of July.