State of Emergency Extended, No New Coronavirus Deaths in Central Miss.

State of Emergency Extended, No New Coronavirus Deaths in Central Miss.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–No new coronavirus deaths were reported in Mississippi over the weekend. The number of new cases was 1,041 for both Saturday and Sunday.

The Miss. State Dept. of Health has made it a custom to publish the weekend numbers for both days on Monday morning.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that he is extending the state of emergency for Mississippi for another 30 days.

Reeves says that will help the state keep certain resources, including expanded telemedicine, which means people can see the doctor without having to go into the office physically.

