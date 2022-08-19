HomeLocalState Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here

State Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here

School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year.  And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects.

The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history,  with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.

In the Attala County schools, the highest scores came in biology with 68 per cent of the students testing proficient or advanced, followed by 62 per cent in third-grade math and just under 62  per cent in fifth-grade science.

Kosciusko students scored highest in algebra-1 with 62 per cent at the top two levels.  About 56 per cent of the students tested proficient or advanced in history and in fifth-grade science.

In the Philadelphia schools, almost 62 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels in history, with 59 per cent in fifth-grade science and 55 per cent in biology.

The top scores in the Leake County schools were in history– almost 56 per cent testing proficient or advanced.  Next-best was 36 per cent in fifth-grade science.

DISTRICT/TEST SUBJECT/PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS TESTING PROFICIENT/ADVANCED

Attala County

ELA-3RD GRADE              55.2

ELA-4TH GRADE               49.1

ELA-5TH GRADE               52.3

ELA-6TH GRADE                27.8

ELA-7TH GRADE                32.1

ELA-8TH GRADE                38.1

ENGLISH II                          37.3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    MATH-3RD GRADE            62.1

MATH-4TH GRADE            24.6

MATH-5TH GRADE            36.5

MATH-6TH GRADE            44.5

MATH-7TH GRADE            35.6

MATH-8TH GRADE            39.2

ALGEBRA-I                        54.5

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE       61.9

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE       51.2

BIOLOGY                           68.2

HISTORY                            53.0

————————————

 

Kosciusko

ELA-3RD GRADE                38.7

ELA-4TH GRADE                34.2

ELA-5TH GRADE                46.9

ELA-6TH GRADE                 35.7

ELA-7TH GRADE                 42.2

ELA-8TH GRADE                  24.3

ENGLISH II                           53.5

MATH-3RD GRADE              37.4

MATH-4TH GRADE               43.8

MATH-5TH GRADE               24.9

MATH-6TH GRADE               48.7

MATH-7TH GRADE                49.7

MATH-8TH GRADE                 39.5

ALGEBRA-I                              62.2

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE             56.7

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE             35.6

BIOLOGY                                 55.2

HISTORY                                  56.2

—————————-

Leake County

ELA-3RD GRADE                      28.0

ELA-4TH GRADE                      26.1

ELA-5TH GRADE                       29.4

ELA-6TH GRADE                       24.1

ELA-7TH GRADE                       20.5

ELA-8TH GRADE                       17.2

ENGLISH II                                 25.2

MATH-3RD GRADE                    20.1

MATH-4TH GRADE                     27.7

MATH-5TH GRADE                     15.3

MATH-6TH GRADE                      28.1

MATH-7TH GRADE                      10.7

MATH-8TH GRADE                      25.2

ALGEBRA-I                                  31.3

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE                 36.1

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE                 19.4

BIOLOGY                                     29.9

HISTORY                                      55.7

———————-

 

 

Neshoba County

ELA-3RD GRADE                     58.2

ELA-4TH GRADE                       53.7

ELA-5TH GRADE                       59.4                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               ELA-6TH GRADE                       56.3

ELA-7TH GRADE                        50.4

ELA-8TH GRADE                        47.1

ENGLISH II                                 41.2

MATH-3RD GRADE                    65.3

MATH-4TH GRADE                     59.4

MATH-5TH GRADE                     54.4

MATH-6TH GRADE                     77.1

MATH-7TH GRADE                     75.9

MATH-8TH GRADE                     68.7

ALGEBRA-I                                  78.5

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE                 77.7

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE                 71.3

BIOLOGY                                     68.8

HISTORY                                      79.4

————————–

Philadelphia

ELA-3RD GRADE                        26.4

ELA-4TH GRADE                        18.0

ELA-5TH GRADE                        32.2

ELA-6TH GRADE                        31.6

ELA-7TH GRADE                        25.4

ELA-8TH GRADE                        27.5

ENGLISH II                                  30.2

MATH-3RD GRADE                    22.7

MATH-4TH GRADE                    13.1

MATH-5TH GRADE                    26.8

MATH-6TH GRADE                    26.3

MATH-7TH GRADE                     30.0

MATH-8TH GRADE                     40.5

ALGEBRA-I                                  53.3

SCIENCE-5TH GRADE                 58.9

SCIENCE-8TH GRADE                  38.3

BIOLOGY                                     55.2

HISTORY                                     61.7

