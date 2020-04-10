Statewide burn ban In effect until further notice

A statewide burn ban is in effect immediately.

A proclamation was signed by Governor Tate Reeves with advisement from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

“The Covid -19 pandemic has put significant strain on Mississippi’s Emergency Medical Services professionals, particularly the state’s rural volunteer fire departments,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester.

“The statewide burn ban will remove some fire response strain from volunteer fire departments, and allow our first responders to focus more on EMS related services.

The ban has no exemptions and is in effect until further notice.