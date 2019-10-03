Statewide burn ban issued by Gov. Bryant

The entire state of Mississippi is no under a burn ban.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued the ban Wednesday afternoon at the urge of officials with the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

“Much of the state is experiencing significant drought conditions,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. “Almost half of Mississippi’s 82 counties have implemented burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions.”

During a burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited.

Anyone caught violating a burn ban can be fined, as well as be held responsible for any damages caused from a fire.

“With the current drought conditions and little rainfall in the forecast, we appreciate Gov. Bryant implementing this statewide burn ban in order protect the public,” Bozeman said. “The MFC will continue to monitor conditions and provide the public with updates on the burn ban as needed.”