Statutory Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Other Attala and Leake Arrests

GUICE L ATKINSON, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,800.

TONY L BOYETTE, 49, of Forest, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500.

DAVID A BURNS, 29, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO. Bond N/A.

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

BILL CLEMONS, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, LCSO. Bond $0, $356.84, $459.25, $1,041, $266, $422.75, $200.50.

ELIZABETH N CRAIG, 27, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $5,000, $800, $1,300.

JAMIE L CUMBERLAND, 41, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

DEVONTA D DEERING, 26, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

BRYAN K EDWARDS, 34, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

BRANDOLYNN D ELLARD, 33, of West, Hold – Detainer, ACSO. Bond N/A.

DENZARIUS M EUBANKS, 23, of Durant, Statutory Rape, KPD. Bond $50,000.

FLOYD P EVANS, 62, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DOUGLAS GENTRY, 43, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

TERRY D HANSFORD, 30, of West, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, No License, Switched Tag, KPD. Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

RODNEY HARRIS, 42, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

RACHED D HOLLIS, 68, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $0, $1,000.

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 30, of Morton, Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $20,000, N/A.