Statutory Rape, Aggravated Assault, and Other Attala and Leake Arrests

Posted on

GUICE L ATKINSON, 27, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,800.

 

TONY L BOYETTE, 49, of Forest, DUI – 1st Offense, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

DAVID A BURNS, 29, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

STANLEY L CHAMBLEE, 41, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

BILL CLEMONS, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, No Insurance, Reckless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $0, $356.84, $459.25, $1,041, $266, $422.75, $200.50.

 

ELIZABETH N CRAIG, 27, of Sallis, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $800, $1,300.

 

JAMIE L CUMBERLAND, 41, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A.

 

DEVONTA D DEERING, 26, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

 

BRYAN K EDWARDS, 34, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Unlawful Possession of Weapon or Contraband in Correctional Facility, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

BRANDOLYNN D ELLARD, 33, of West, Hold – Detainer, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

DENZARIUS M EUBANKS, 23, of Durant, Statutory Rape, KPD.  Bond $50,000.

 

FLOYD P EVANS, 62, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

DOUGLAS GENTRY, 43, of Noxapater, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

TERRY D HANSFORD, 30, of West, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, No License, Switched Tag, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

RODNEY HARRIS, 42, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

RACHED D HOLLIS, 68, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 30, of Morton, Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $20,000, N/A.

