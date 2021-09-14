Home » Attala » Statutory Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

Statutory Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties



ERIC A JOLLY, 50, of Carthage, Statutory Rape, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHRISTOPHER L JONES, 37, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

WALTER J MICHAEL, 62, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CLIFTON S PARKER, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 4th, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500.

 

PAUL D RIMMER, 31, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $25,000, $25,000.

 

DAMARIUS K ROCKETT, 26, of Goodman, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

DANTE ROSALES, 28, of Winfield, AL,  DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No License, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

 

BILLY J STEWART, 64, of Lena, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

LEPHILLIP T STINGLEY, 32, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000.

