HomeAttalaStatutory Rape, Burglary, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake Arrests

Statutory Rape, Burglary, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake Arrests

by
SHARE NOW

STEVE E BAILEY, 33, of Kosciusko, Statutory Rape, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $50,000, N/A.

 

ZACHARY S BISHOP, 30, of Carthage, Felony Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $15,000.

 

BRIANNA BROWN, 24, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trespassing, Petit Larceny, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

JARVIS A BROWN, 33, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

FREDERICA H COTTON, 31, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

EDGAR D CROCKER, 24, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

FORZETRA B EALY, 30, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $1,000.

 

A’MARION A ELLIS-PRIMER, 18, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

RAUL GARCIA VASQUEZ, 45, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Hold for ICE, MHP.  Bond N/A, N/A, N/A.

 

DAVID C GARNETT, 46, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JOI HARRIS, 40, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

SHERISE B HILL, 53, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Attala County poll worker training schedule

Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Attala County offices to close Friday, Nov. 10 for Veterans Day

Attala County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in attempted break-in

Several disturbances, wrecks, and more reported Wednesday in Attala

Drugs, DUIs, and Domestics in Leake and Attala Arrests