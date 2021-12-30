Firework safety tips (Audio)

It’s time to ring in the new year and local fire officials want to remind you to be responsible when celebrating with fireworks.

Fireworks are fun, but can also be dangerous.

Kosciusko Fire Chief Duane Burdine says there are a few simple measures to take to keep fireworks from causing a larger fire situation.

In addition to those warnings, the National Council on Fireworks Safety recommends the following safety tips to ensure your family has a safe holiday weekend: