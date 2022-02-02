Still no decision from Tate Reeves on signing medical marijuana bill

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he has not decided whether he will sign a bill to legalize marijuana for people with debilitating illnesses such as cancer, AIDS and sickle cell disease.

The Republican spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. Reeves has a Wednesday deadline.

He could sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature. The bill is expected to become law regardless of what he does because the Republican-led House and Senate passed it by veto-proof majorities.

Mississippi would join a majority of states in allowing medical marijuana. (AP)