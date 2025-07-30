Stolen ATV and Trailer Recovered; Suspect in Custody

An ATV and trailer stolen from Central Tire Service on Saturday, July 5, have been recovered.

Kosciusko Police arrested 39-year-old Dusty Lutts of Carthage on Tuesday, July 29, in connection with the theft.

Lutts has been charged with two counts of grand larceny and is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bond.

The Kosciusko Police Department thanks the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the recovery of the ATV and trailer as well as Lutts’ arrest.