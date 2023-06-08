Stolen Car Recovered by Kosciusko Police Department

Kosciusko Police Department recovered a black 2004 Acura that was reported stolen from Attala County in May.

Lieutenant Jerry Erving, recently awarded Top Cop, says he spotted the car, decided to investigate, and made a traffic stop on the vehicle. When it came back as stolen, the driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

Thomas Fowler and Mckenzie Williams, both of Kosciusko, have been charged with possession of stolen property and have been booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.