7:52 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting property stolen from Attala Road 4102 near Attala Road 4127.

1:32 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of attempted theft at a residence on Attala Road 4007 off Highway 14.

2:14 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 3122 near the Carmack area regarding a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred there. No one was injured