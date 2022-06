Thursday, June 16, 2022

12:02 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a possible prowler on Williamsville Road.

12:58 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 12 East near Mitchell Metal when they were alerted to a domestic disturbance in progress involving a weapon.

10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 2101/Stonewall Road regarding stolen property.