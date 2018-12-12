Stolen Trailer Recovered

The Attala and Holmes County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Mississippi Department of Agricultural Thief Bureau recovered a stolen trailer.

According to Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail all three agencies worked together to recover a flat bed trailer reported stolen from Attala County on November 20th of this year.

The trailer was located in Holmes County and returned to the Attala Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday the 11th of December.

No one has been taken into custody at this time but Nail said they expect arrests to made in the next few days. The Sheriff said more information will be released in the upcoming days as the investigation unfolds.