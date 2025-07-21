Big Deals!
Stolen Vehicle from Attala Recovered in Florida; Suspect Arrested
*photo from Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL Facebook page*

A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen from Attala County on Friday, July 18, 2025, was later recovered in Florida, and the suspect is now in custody.

According to a recent Facebook post from Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyler Robert Jordan fled from deputies during an attempted traffic stop in the stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

A coordinated search effort involving patrol deputies, K9 units, drones, a bloodhound unit, and dispatchers led to Jordan’s capture. Special recognition was given to K9 Zinc for successfully tracking and locating the suspect.

Jordan is facing multiple charges in Florida, including grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, obstruction, and driving with a suspended license as a habitual offender.

He also has active warrants from Kosciusko Police for felony fleeing and child endangerment, as well as from Glades County, Florida, for probation violation.

  1. Jo
    Jo
    July 21, 2025 at 4:45 PM

    Great job. Proud of our Sheriffs dept and this capture!!

    Reply

