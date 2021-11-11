Stolen Vehicle in Flames on Highway

At approximately 7:13 a.m. MS Highway Patrol, Attala County Deputies, and Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to Highway 14 East near the Highway 19 South turn off.

They received reports of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the side of the highway. It was also reported that the individual that had been driving the vehicle was out and walking away from the vehicle toward Highway 19.

The driver was described as a tall black male wearing all black and carrying a backpack on his person. He was picked up by someone and taken to Kangaroo Crossing gas station.

It was later discovered that the vehicle was stole from Winston County. MS Highway Patrol found the man at Kangaroo Crossing gas station and took him into custody. He was later transferred to Winston County custody.