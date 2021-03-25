4:39 am – Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 5210 after reports of an abandoned vehicle on the road.

10:32 am – Attala County Fire and Ethel Volunteers were called to a structure fire on Attala Road 2224.

1:28 pm – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of a stolen vehicle on Peachtree Street.

1:34 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a home on Ceder Street due to an attempted break-in.

2:00 pm – Kosciusko Police and EMS responded to a minor 2 car accident in front of Kangaroo Crossing. One person was complaining of lightheadedness.