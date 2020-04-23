Stolen Vehicle Recovered by ACSO

At 4:25 pm the Attala County Sheriff’s Department recovered a stolen vehicle taken from Tennessee.

The initial call was of a suspicious vehicle near pops produce on highway 35 south in Williamsville

According to Sheriff Tim Nail the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

The driver, a Billy Hill, was found to have felony warrants from the same state.

Hill has been transported and held at the Leake County Correctional Facility until his extradition.

K9 Deputy Scott Chunn Has been credited with the arrest.