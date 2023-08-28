Vehicle stolen from Leake County recovered by KPD

A vehicle reported stolen by Leake County authorities on Saturday was recovered by Kosciusko Police early Sunday morning near Peachtree Street. A resident discovered a white 2016 Ford Fiesta to be parked in his yard prompting him to call KPD. Upon KPD’s arrival the vehicle was discovered to be the one stolen from Leake County. No arrests were made at the time of recovery and the case remains under investigation.
