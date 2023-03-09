HomeLocalStorm Concerns Shift to Sunday in MS

Storm Concerns Shift to Sunday in MS

After isolated severe storms failed to develop in Mississippi today, the weather concerns now focus on Sunday when we’ll see at least a low-end risk of tornadoes across the state.  The National Weather Service has most of Mississippi under a Level-2 “slight” risk during the morning and afternoon hours.

