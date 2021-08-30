Storm Damage Reported in Kosy

10:49 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to South Natchez Street in reference to a tree limb blocking the roadway.

12:05 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified of a tree down on Highway 19 south about 2 miles past Highway 14 East.

12:20 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call saying that road construction signs blew out into the roadway on Highway 35 in the southbound lane near the bridge construction area.

1:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 near Sunflower. One person left the scene of the crash. There were no injuries.