Storm Damage Reported in the Area

Emergency managers in this part of central Mississippi are reporting some damage after today’s severe thunderstorms. In Attala County, a couple of trees were blown down in the western part of the county near McAdams and on County Road 4202. In Holmes County, trees were down around Goodman and Pickens. In Leake County, a tree was knocked down on Highway 16 West near the Natchez Trace and pea-sized hail was reported at Lena. Emergency management in Montgomery County reported trees down on Middleton Road and Fairground Street in Winona and Mississippi 413 in Kilmichael. In Choctaw County, a tree was down across the Natchez Trace near mile marker 198.