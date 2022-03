Wednesday’s storm damage in this part of central Mississippi was concentrated near the Attala-Leake county line. Emergency managers in the two counties say what may have been a tornado left behind a trail of damage in three areas. One home was heavily damaged by a falling tree in the Nile community in southern Attala County and another had roof damage. In the Barnes and Singleton communities in northern Leake County, several homes were damaged. But there’ve been no reports of any injuries.