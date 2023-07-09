Storm/Flood Threat Continues Today

All of Mississippi is under a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather today with damaging winds and hail possible. The threat of flash flooding continues as well during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum