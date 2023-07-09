HomeLocalStorm/Flood Threat Continues Today

Storm/Flood Threat Continues Today

All of Mississippi is under a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe weather today with damaging winds and hail possible.  The threat of flash flooding continues as well during the afternoon and early evening hours.

