Storm Forecast Fizzles But Strong Winds Still Expected

Even though the threat of any severe weather in Mississippi tomorrow continues to diminish, you may still need to hold onto your hat.  Gusty non-thunderstorm winds are in the forecast, with the strongest across western Mississippi where gusts up to 50 miles an hour are possible.  In this part of the state, winds tomorrow could gust up to 40 miles an hour.

