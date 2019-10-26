Storm Front Causes Widespread Power Outages (Audio)

The storm front that moved the the state on Saturday morning has emergency personnel busy in Leake and Attala Counties in central Mississippi.

According to emergency management Director Danny Townsend the storm front that moved through Leake and Attala downed many trees and caused widespread power outages in many counties in central Mississippi.

Entergy is reporting over 2,100 customers are without power in Attala alone. Central Electric as well as Entergy have crews working hard restoring the power as quickly as possible, according to Townsend.

According to CEO Johnny Boswell, Kicks 96 is currently running on backup generators in Leake county keeping its station on the air.

Townsend said that the front should be out of the area by mid afternoon and we should hopefully see sunshine returning to the area.

To hear more from Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend and Leake County Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone click the audio links below.

Danny Townsend (Attala) Audio

Tommy Malone (Leake) Audio