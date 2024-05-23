Storm Threat Continues in Local Area

An unsettled weather pattern continues with the possibility of severe storms in this part of central Mississippi today and through at least Sunday in portions of the local area. While damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, the National Weather Service says tornadoes can’t be ruled out. There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening across Attala, Leake and Holmes counties and much of Neshoba County. Beginning Friday, the threat will shift slightly to the north, still including Attala and Holmes counties.