Storm Threat Eases for Much of MS

The National Weather Service has trimmed back the part of Mississippi facing the biggest threat of severe weather late tonight and Friday morning. The Level-3 “enhanced” risk now covers only northwestern Mississippi. Most of the state including the local area is under a Level-2 “slight” risk with severe storms and tornadoes possible mainly between 4 am and 9 am Friday. Strong non-thunderstorm winds which could gust over 40 miles an hour are forecast beginning late this evening and then again Friday after the front passes continuing through the day.