Storm Threat Upgraded for Most of MS

The threat of severe weather on Wednesday is increasing across most of Mississippi. The National Weather Service says there’s now a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and a few tornadoes in all but the far eastern part of the state. Localized flash flooding is still a possibility across all of Mississippi tomorrow.
