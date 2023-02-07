HomeLocalStorm Threat Upgraded for Most of MS

Storm Threat Upgraded for Most of MS

by

The threat of severe weather on Wednesday is increasing across most of Mississippi.  The National Weather Service says there’s now a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and a few tornadoes in all but the far eastern part of the state.  Localized flash flooding is still a possibility across all of Mississippi tomorrow.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Storms Forecast in MS This Week

CDC: Flu Level in MS Now “Minimal”

Medical Marijuana Sales Begin in MS

Flu Now at Low Level in MS

Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again

Former MS State QB reportedly joining Holmes CC coaching staff