Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

6:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Kosciusko Water & Light were called to Yorkshire Apartments when callers reported that a tree fell on the apartment building.

8:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 2999 near the McCool area.

12:19 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at Ethel Quick Stop.

3:51 p.m. – Attala Deputies were alerted to a tree down on the Natchez Trace near the visitor center that was blocking one lane of traffic. A deputy was able to remove the tree from the roadway.

