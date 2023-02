We could see another round of stormy weather in Mississippi this week. The National Weather Service has the entire state under a Level-1 “marginal” risk for Wednesday with the main threat expected to be damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain– but the possibility of a tornado isn’t being ruled out. Following a record 137 tornadoes in Mississippi last year, we’ve already had four in 2023. Three of those were in north Mississippi and one in the south, all of them rated as weak tornadoes.