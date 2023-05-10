Storms Forecast Locally on Thursday

Portions of the local area could see damaging winds and hail on Thursday. The National Weather Service has placed most of Neshoba County and southern Leake County under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather during the afternoon.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 24 at 7:00pm
Ellis Theater at Marty Stuar's Congress of Country Music
Mississippi Lions All-State Band @ Skipworth Performing Arts CenterSat, Jul 1 at 6:30pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center