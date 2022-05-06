HomeLocalStorms Gone But Wind Continues

Storms Gone But Wind Continues

by

Severe storms blew down a few trees in this part of central Mississippi last night but the rough weather moved out before midnight.  In the wake of that storm system, the National Weather Service says we can expect some gusty winds to continue today with gusts up to 35 miles an hour at times.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Search continues for missing Holmes County man, Robert “Alex” Easterling

Damage Reported After Easter Storms In Mississippi

Attala County residents with damage from storms can self-report to MEMA

Scattered Damage After Severe Storms In Mississippi

Another round of strong storms predicted for central MS this weekend

MEMA reporting a death in Carroll County from Sunday storms