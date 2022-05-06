Storms Gone But Wind Continues

Severe storms blew down a few trees in this part of central Mississippi last night but the rough weather moved out before midnight. In the wake of that storm system, the National Weather Service says we can expect some gusty winds to continue today with gusts up to 35 miles an hour at times.
