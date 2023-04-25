HomeLocalStorms in the Forecast for Thursday

Storms in the Forecast for Thursday

The National Weather Service has placed most of Mississippi under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe weather on Thursday.   Damaging straight-line winds and hail will be the main threats.   NWS says the storms could continue into Thursday night.

