Storms in the Forecast This Weekend

Storms, some possibly severe, are expected across Mississippi beginning late Friday night and continuing through Saturday. The National Weather Service says there could be some damaging wind gusts with the focus initially on northwest Mississippi. The storms will spread to the south on Saturday.
