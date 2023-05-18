HomeLocalStorms in the Forecast This Weekend

Storms in the Forecast This Weekend

by

Storms, some possibly severe, are expected across Mississippi beginning late Friday night and continuing through Saturday.   The National Weather Service says there could be some damaging wind gusts with the focus initially on northwest Mississippi.  The storms will spread to the south on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Sunday Storms Cause Damage Locally– Now Comes the Freeze

Daylight Saving Time – spring forward this weekend

Two Kosciusko Police Officer Involved Crashes Over Weekend – Officers Expected to Make Full Recoveries

One Killed, Three Injured by Strong Winds in MS