Storms in the Forecast Through Tuesday, Then Heat

A cold front will push into north Mississippi today, touching off storms which could become severe as they move to the south through early Monday. The National Weather Service has placed this part of central Mississippi under a Level-2 “slight” risk for damaging winds and hail late tonight. There’s a Level-3 “enhanced” risk across north Mississippi this evening.

More storms are forecast on Monday, mostly near and south of I-20. There’s a Level-1 “marginal” risk across the southern part of the local area Monday afternoon. Then, on Tuesday, most of the state will see a “marginal” risk during the afternoon.

Beginning Wednesday, warm and humid air will settle in across Mississippi leading to increased heat stress. With temperatures in the 90s, heat index readings in parts of the local area could reach 105 each afternoon through Friday. But the worst of the heat is expected across southwest Mississippi.