Forecasters say that severe weather — including tornadoes — will be possible across large parts of the South and Midwest just before Thanksgiving.

The Storm Prediction Center says damaging winds will be the main threat on Wednesday, but a tornado or two will also be possible across the region.

Forecasters say more than 21 million people will at a marginal risk of severe Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.(A))

Audio: Chris Davis speaks with National Weather Service