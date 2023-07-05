HomeLocalStorms Possible Again Today After Rainy Fourth

Storms Possible Again Today After Rainy Fourth

by

We could see some more stormy weather in this part of central Mississippi again today, but the worst of the heat stress should remain to our west.  Heavy rains fizzled a few fuses on the Fourth of July with some flash flooding reported in several counties including Holmes and Carroll.  Not much in the way of wind damage, though.   A tree was blown down in Webster County southwest of Eupora.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

Local softball teams to continue playoffs today

Severe Storms Roll Across MS with Damaging Winds and Large Hail

Sunday Storms Cause Damage Locally– Now Comes the Freeze

One Killed, Three Injured by Strong Winds in MS

Friday Storms Cause Power Outages