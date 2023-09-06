HomeLocalStorms Possible as Cold Front Approaches

Storms Possible as Cold Front Approaches

There’s now a Level-2 “slight” risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening across parts of central Mississippi including Attala, Holmes and northwestern Leake counties with damaging winds and hail possible.  A Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe storms continues for the rest of the local area.   The Delta is back under a heat advisory today.  But relief is on the way with a cold front forecast to push into Mississippi on Thursday.

  1. Nana
    Nana
    September 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM

    Sounds promising! Pray for rain to make it to us. Can hardly wait until we get a two or three day slow soaking rain!! We’ll take anything to help this drought.

