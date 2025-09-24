Big Deals!
Storms Possible in This Area Today

Storms Possible in This Area Today

Most of Mississippi remains under a Level-1 “marginal” risk of severe storms today.  The National Weather Service expects thunderstorms in north Mississippi this morning to weaken as they head in this direction.  But storms are forecast to develop later today farther south and some could produce damaging winds and hail.

