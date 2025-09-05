Storms Possible Locally Late Tonight

The northern part of the local area could see some isolated severe thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted a Level-1 “marginal” risk as far south as northern Attala and Holmes counties, along with Carroll, Montgomery and Choctaw counties, where damaging winds up to 60 miles an hour and hail will be possible.
