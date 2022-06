Even though spring is winding down, storm season isn’t over yet. The National Weather Service has most of Attala County and about half of Neshoba County under a Level-2 “slight” risk of damaging winds and hail on Wednesday with a Level-1 “marginal” risk across other parts of the local area. Another round of storms will move through on Friday with Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level-2 risk.