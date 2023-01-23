Storms, Winds and Flooding Expected Locally

The threat of severe weather Tuesday night has been extended to the north, now including Leake and Neshoba counties and about half of Attala County. Those areas are under a Level 1 “marginal” risk of damaging winds and hail and the National Weather Service isn’t ruling out the possibility of a tornado. There’s a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe storms in a small part of southeast Mississippi and a Level 3 “enhanced” risk from the Hattiesburg area to the coast.

Ahead of the storms Tuesday, NWS is forecasting strong winds gusting up to 45 miles an hour across much of Mississippi including most of the local area. And there’s a “limited” threat of flooding as the storms come through with two to three inches of rain possible.