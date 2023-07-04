Stormy Fourth in the Forecast

HomeLocalStormy Fourth in the Forecast

Stormy weather could interfere with some Fourth of July celebrations across Mississippi.  Isolated severe storms could develop just about anywhere this afternoon and evening with damaging winds and hail possible.   But the clouds and rain will help to keep temperatures in check with highs in the local area ranging from the upper 80s to near 90 today.

