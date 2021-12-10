Stormy Night Expected Across Much Of Mississippi

Some rough weather is still expected in Mississippi tonight and Saturday. The National Weather Service says the northwestern counties could get the worst of it but in this part of central Mississippi, damaging winds of 60-70 mph are possible along with tornadoes. The storms could be moving through the Kosciusko and Carthage areas early Saturday then tracking toward Philadelphia. Since many people may be asleep when the bad weather hits, the Weather Service is reminding us to make sure we have a way to receive weather warnings.